Thirty additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,304
There were 219 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 26,182. That means the county had a positivity rate of 13.7% during that time. The county's overall positivity rate remained at 8.8%.
Eight more case were recorded for Jones County in that time period, so its total climbed to 208; five new cases were confirmed in Clayton County, pushing its total to 209. Six more cases were reported in both Jackson County and Delaware County, so their totals are now 254 and 273, respectively.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of the five area counties during the 24-hour period. As of 11 a.m. today, the death tolls were: Dubuque County, 37; three each in Delaware, Clayton and Jones counties; and two deaths in Jackson County.
Statewide, there were 778 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 72,798.
Iowa's related death toll rose by two to 1,208.