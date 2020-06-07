No additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total remained at 362 as of the latter time.
No additional deaths were reported during that 24-hour period, keeping the county's toll at 21.
No new cases were reported in the time period in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties. Their respective totals remain at 34, 20, 14 and 37.
Statewide, 173 new cases were reported from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today. There were 21,611 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Four more deaths were reported, putting the total at 602.