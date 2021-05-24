Eight additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today. The county’s total increased to 13,417.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Delaware and Jackson counties each had one additional case in 24 hours for totals of 2,105 and 2,237, respectively.
Clayton and Jones counties each had no cases in 24 hours so their totals remained 1,702 and 2,996, respectively.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 41, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 370,670 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 55 during the 24-hour span.
There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state, so the toll remained 6,035.