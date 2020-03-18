Four Dubuque County Library District branches now are closed to the public.
The Dubuque County Library District Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to close the district’s branches in Asbury, Epworth, Farley and Holy Cross until further notice.
The Peosta branch remains open, as Northeast Iowa Community College officials make decisions about its operations, said Michael Wright, the Dubuque County Library District director.
Patrons still can request and pick up materials this week from the library district. They can call the Asbury branch between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and Thursday, March 18, at 563-582-0008 to request materials, or they can do so online at dubcolib.org before 8 a.m. Friday, March 20.
Those materials then can be picked up at the Asbury or Farley branch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, without any face-to-face interaction with library staff.