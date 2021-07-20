The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- One COVID-19-related death was reported in Grant County, Wis., on Monday, raising its toll to 88. That is the 22nd-highest total among the state’s counties.
- One new COVID-19 case was reported in Iowa County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. No other local cases were reported, though Iowa only updates its data weekly on Wednesdays.
- As of Sunday, 150,431 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 58.1% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
• The most recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Wednesday, one resident each of Dubuque and Jackson counties with COVID-19 was hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- As of last Wednesday’s update, State of Iowa officials were reporting that a total of 375,278 residents have had COVID-19, and there have been 6,158 related deaths.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that as of Monday, 1,545,422 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 57.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 332 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Friday to Monday, raising the state’s total to 614,928. The state’s deaths increased by two to 7,374.
- As of Monday, 2,977,678 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 59.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,402,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 2,817 since Friday. The related death toll increased by 20 during that time to 23,377 as of its latest update.
- As of Monday, 6,035,059 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 55.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.