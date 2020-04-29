An “outbreak” of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Dubuque long-term-care facility, public health officials announced Tuesday.
One employee and three residents have tested positive at Dubuque Specialty Care, 2935 Kaufmann Ave., according to Care Initiatives, the nonprofit that owns the facility. The state declares an “outbreak” when there are at least three cases of COVID-19 at a single long-term-care facility.
A press release from Dubuque County states that the Dubuque facility’s staff has notified residents and their families and is working closely with state and local health officials.
Twenty-three outbreaks at long-term-care centers have been declared statewide, but this is the first in Dubuque County. No outbreaks have been reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
Meanwhile, a third death related to the coronavirus was reported Tuesday in Dubuque County. The person was between the ages of 61 and 80.
Statewide, 508 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported, along with nine more related deaths. The state’s totals now stand at 6,376 confirmed cases and 136 deaths.
One more confirmed case was reported Tuesday in Dubuque County, bringing its total to 88.
With no new cases, Jackson County remains at five, Delaware County at four and Jones County at 19.
The number of cases in Clayton County was reduced by one case to 12 on Tuesday. There has been one death in Clayton County.
In Illinois, there now are 48,102 confirmed cases and 2,125 related deaths. That includes 2,219 new cases announced Tuesday, as well as 144 additional deaths. No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which remains at 11.