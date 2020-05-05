Officials on Tuesday reported 408 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
That brings the statewide total to 10,111.
Nineteen more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported. The state's total now stands at 207.
In Wisconsin, 8,566 cases have been reported. That includes 330 new ones reported Tuesday.
Thirteen additional related deaths were reported. That total now stands at 353.
In Illinois, there were 2,122 new cases reported Tuesday, along with 176 deaths.
The state totals now stand at 65,962 cases and 2,838 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)