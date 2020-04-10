PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The hospital in Prairie du Chien announced this morning that it has established a drive-up site for COVID-19 testing, but it only will be available to pre-approved community members.
Crossing Rivers Health announced that it is available to people only if they have symptoms of the coronavirus, if they meet the hospital's criteria for testing and if they do not require emergency or clinical services.
Community members must first be screened by a health care provider or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 608-326-2819 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Due to very limited resources for testing, Crossing Rivers Health has established COVID-19 testing criteria, in accordance with CDC guidelines, to determine who will most benefit from testing," the release states.
The release notes that not everyone with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested, particularly "otherwise healthy individuals with mild symptoms."
“I want to be clear that while this testing site is a convenience and an added safety measure, community members should not just expect to drive up for a test," said Crossing Rivers Health Clinic Director Maria Mathis in the release.