Dubuque-based Colts Drum & Bugle Corps announced the cancellation of the 2020 summer tour.
The decision to cancel the tour was made by members of Drum Corps International, including the Colts, according to a press release issued today.
The tour had been scheduled to launch June 18, in Detroit.
“The health and safety of our members, staff and volunteers is at the top of our priority list, and the spread of COVID-19 appears as if it will impact many parts of the country into the summer months,” the release states.
In canceling the tour, the drum corps governing body also adopted an exception to its age eligibility rules.
“Any member whose last year of eligibility was the 2020 season shall be eligible to compete in the 2021 season,” according to the release.
The release states that the Colts organization plans to offer an alternative to the canceled tour for members. This alternative could include “a virtual drum corps experience throughout the summer with lessons on music, movement, and physical fitness routines.”
Purchasers of tickets to Colts shows that had been scheduled for Dubuque, Ankeny, Iowa, Olathe, Kan., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will be contacted next week regarding refunds.