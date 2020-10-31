Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 133 new cases between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, bringing the total positive cases to 5,609. The number of individuals tested in the county grew by 239 during that period, reaching a total of 36,601.
- Iowa County, Wis., reported one additional death, bringing that county’s total to three.
- The state-reported, 14-day positivity rate for Dubuque County was 17% as of 5 p.m. Friday. However, the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received dramatically drives down the positivity rate it reports even though those cases have been confirmed.
- Jackson County reported 26 new cases in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, with a state-reported 14-day positivity rate of 21.6%.
- Jones County had 36 new cases in that time span, and its state-reported 14-day rate climbed to 15.6%.
- Delaware County had 16 new cases as of 5 p.m. Friday. Its rate of 21.7% was the second-highest of the state’s 99 counties.
- Clayton County added 40 cases, and the state showed a 14-day positivity rate of 17.8%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,895 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 67 over 24 hours earlier.
- The state on Friday reported county-level hospitalization numbers as of Thursday, which include: Dubuque County, 33 (an increase of three over the previous day’s list); Jackson County, seven; Delaware County, six (an increase of one); Clayton County, five (a decrease of one); and Jones County, two.
- Iowa is reporting outbreaks in six area long-term-care centers. As of 5 p.m. Friday, Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque had 45 cases, with 11 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home had five total cases; Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, 81; MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care, 35; and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque, 20. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade was newly added to the list of local outbreaks with seven cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 5,118 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 125,109 as of 5 p.m. Friday. The related death toll increased by 11, rising to 1,706.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had 31 new cases Friday, while Iowa County had 23; Lafayette County had 12; and Crawford County, 7.
- Statewide, there were 5,096 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 220,092. There were 24 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 1,972.
- In Illinois, 6,943 new confirmed cases were reported Friday, along with 36 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 402,401 cases and 9,711 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported 11 new cases Friday.