Ballots are available for in-person early voting in the June 2 primary.
In-person voting will be limited to curbside voting at the Dubuque County Election Annex, 75 Locust St. in Dubuque, according to a press release from Dubuque County Auditor Denise Dolan.
The release states that voters may call 563-587-3870, ext. 1980, upon arriving at the annex and staff will help them cast their ballot while remaining in their vehicle.
Voters are encouraged to cast their ballots by mail because of social-distancing and other requirements prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
All registered voters have received forms to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them. Voters may complete the request form, sign it and mail it back to the Dubuque County office no later than 5 p.m. May 22. The voter will receive a ballot and a postage-paid envelop.
Completed ballots must be postmarked no later than June 1.