SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.
Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell

 Contributed

A county music superstar’s postponed concert in Dubuque now has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Five Flags Center announced Thursday morning that the Oct. 8 Cole Swindell concert is off.

He originally had been slated to perform in Dubuque on March 26, but the concert was pushed back to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Five Flags said people who bought tickets through Ticketmaster or who used a credit card while buying them through the facility’s box office will have their purchases refunded.

Those who bought tickets at Five Flags with cash should call 563-589-4372 to arrange a refund.

Tags