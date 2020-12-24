In Iowa, 1,424 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday, pushing the total to 272,446.
The statewide death toll increased by 71 to 3,739.
In Wisconsin, there were 2,799 new cases Thursday, pushing the total to 466,393.
There were 60 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,674.
In Illinois, 7,037 new confirmed and probable cases were reported Thursday, along with 96 additional deaths.
That pushed the state's total to 925,107 cases and 15,643 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)