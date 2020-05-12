PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Main Street announced today that it will not hold Music in the Park in June.
In an online announcement, the organization stated that the decision was made "due to the uncertainty that our summer brings us," a reference to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts.
However, the organization plans to kick off the annual series of performances in City Park on July 9. Music in the Park is held on Thursdays at 6 pm.
The scheduled performers and dates are:
- July 9: Gary Beal Band
- July 16: The Wundo Band
- July 23: Ken Killian Classic Big Band
- July 30: Elizabethmary and Friends
- Aug. 6: Ballyheigue Irish Band
- Aug. 13: Saddle Tramps Frank Busch
- Aug. 20: The Heavies Steve Davis
- Aug. 27: Adam Bartels Band