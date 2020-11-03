Another COVID-19 related death in Dubuque County was reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the county's death toll to 62. Delaware County also reported an additional death, and now has 16 total.
Another 57 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 5,973.
An additional 18 cases were reported in Jackson County during that time span, for a total of 803. Sixteen more cases were reported for Delaware County for a total of 907. And 16 additional cases were also reported in Jones County during that time, moving its tally to 626. Seven more cases in Clayton County, pushing its total to 583.
COVID-19 related deaths remained at four in Jones County and three deaths each in both Clayton and Jackson counties.
The state reported an additional outbreak at a long-term care center, so there are now seven area facilities with outbreaks.
In Dubuque County, ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque now has seven cases of COVID-19 with one recovered.
Luther Manor Communities added three more cases for a total of 48 with 11 people recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care still has 35 cases and now has 28 recovered. Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque still has 20 cases with 17 recovered. Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade remains at seven cases with two recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 81 cases and now has 61 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at five cases with two recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,561 additional cases in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. Its total stood at 133,294.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 22 to 1,756.