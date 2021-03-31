More than 21,800 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 21,872 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 231 from Tuesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Meanwhile, 32,942 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 387.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 5,389 who have received at least one dose (increase of 110 from Tuesday); 3,511 fully vaccinated (increase of 149)
- Delaware County residents: 4,700 who have received at least one dose (increase of 63); 2,909 fully vaccinated (increase of 31)
- Jackson County residents: 5,563 who have received at least one dose (increase of 29); 4,119 fully vaccinated (increase of 31)
- Jones County residents: 5,755 who have received at least one dose (increase of 38); 3,713 fully vaccinated (increase of 19)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 601,202 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 954,280 had received at least one dose so far.