Six additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five local Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
Four of the deaths were Clayton County residents, as its toll climbed to 46. One additional death each was reported in Dubuque and Jones counties, pushing their respective totals to 136 and 48.
Meanwhile, 29 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 10,583.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 9.7% as of 11 a.m. today.
Seven additional cases in Clayton County were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the count to 1,373
Five more cases were reported among Jackson County residents, so that tally rose to 1,768. Its related death toll remained at 29.
The number of confirmed cases in Delaware County actually fell by one during the 24-hour period, moving to 1,626. Such a reduction often is the result of a case being incorrectly assigned to a county initially. The county's death toll also remained at 29.
Jones County had 2,581 confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. today.
The state continues to report outbreaks at six long-term-care facilities in this five-county region.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 53 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 44 cases
- Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque -- 25 cases, an increase of one case from 24 hours earlier
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 23 cases
- Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque -- 16 cases, an increase of two cases
JACKSON COUNTY
No outbreaks reported.
JONES COUNTY
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,706 additional COVID-19 cases during the 24-hour time span that ended at 11 a.m. today, increasing the total to 280,306.
The state’s related death toll increased by 69 to 3,891.