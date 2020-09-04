Thirty-eight additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 2,110.
A total of 250 new tests in the county were recorded in that time span, bringing that total to 24,714. That means the county had a positivity rate of 15.2% in that time span. The county’s overall positivity rate remained at 8.5%.
Delaware County confirmed 10 additional cases in that 24-hour period, raising the county’s total to 244. Jones County had six more cases reported, so its total now is 181. Three more cases were confirmed for Jackson County, which has had 223 total, while two were confirmed for Clayton County, which moved to 187 cases.
A second COVID-19-related death also was reported in Jackson County during the time frame.
No new related deaths were reported in the other four counties.
Statewide, there were 1,089 new confirmed cases reported in the 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 67,982.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by three to 1,137.