ELKADER, Iowa — As Nick Trenkamp walked the halls at Central Elementary School on Wednesday, he was met by beaming faces as students reunited with friends and teachers to begin the school year.
“These kids are excited to be back in school and see their friends and learn,” said the superintendent at Central Community School District.
The district had a staggered start to the school year, with the high school kicking off on Monday, middle school on Tuesday and elementary school on Wednesday. Trenkamp said he is hopeful in-person learning will be able to continue but officials are ready to move online if necessary, given that the state-reported, 14-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Clayton and Delaware counties was north of 12% on Wednesday — and the Telegraph Herald’s calculations based on state totals showed that both counties’ 14-day rates as of 5 p.m. Wednesday exceeded 16.5%.
“These kids need to be back in school,” he said. “We are going to stay positive, but we have options. I think Central is very well prepared.”
State officials said late last month that school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
A notice issued by the Iowa Department of Education two weeks ago softened that stance slightly, indicating that districts can apply for a move to temporary remote instruction without meeting these thresholds and the application still will be considered.
The state’s COVID-19 website on Wednesday listed Delaware County with a 14-day positivity rate of 12.7% and Clayton County with 12.1%. Seven counties in Iowa were above the 15% threshold, with two above 20%. (Meanwhile, Dubuque County’s state-reported rate was at 6.8%, Jackson County’s stood at 5.9%, and Jones County was at 6.4%.)
But the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth, drives down the positivity rates even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county.
Based on county-specific totals provided by the state, the TH calculated the 14-day positivity rate for Clayton County as of 5 p.m. Wednesday at 19.8% (64 new cases on 323 new tests) and for Delaware County at 16.6% (64 cases of 385 tests).
Stacey Killian, executive director of Visiting Nurse Association in Dubuque, said the organization is working with school districts in Clayton County to oversee contact tracing and make public health recommendations regarding COVID-19. She said the VNA uses the state-reported 14-day positivity rates.
“VNA will continue to work closely with local school districts, Clayton County Board of Health and Iowa Department of Public Health to closely monitor new case activity and positivity rates to determine how best to navigate moving forward,” she said via email to the TH.
Dale Crozier, superintendent at MFL MarMac Community School District, said he is solely following the state’s positivity rates.
“I look at what I am required to look at,” he said. “I go with the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
Kristen Rickey, the superintendent of West Delaware Community School District, said the district will not strictly base its decision on whether to go all virtual on numbers alone.
“The state has a hard and fast number, but we do not have a hard and fast number for when we are going (all virtual),” she said. “The big question for us is, are we able to continue with instruction in a meaningful way? And the numbers will not tell that story.”
Rickey said if the state-reported, 14-day positivity rate tops 15% and the school district has at least 10% of students absent, district leaders will evaluate whether there are adequate substitute teachers, if needed, and whether absent students are able to learn at home for a short period of time.
“We have the technology we need to do that,” she said. “We can handle a higher amount of absences this year. In the past if you were absent, you couldn’t engage in school, but that is different this year.”
For example, a quarantining teacher might be able to teach remotely while students still are in the classroom. But in that scenario, a sub also would have to be with the students, Rickey said.
“It will increase our personnel costs quite a bit, but it’s what we have to do,” she said.
Rickey said she recently received word that the way the Iowa Department of Public Health calculates the 10% of absences is different than how the Iowa Department of Education totals them. She said it is still unclear what the discrepancies are.
“We are looking into that, but we do not have specifics right now,” she said.
In Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District, situated in both Clayton and Delaware counties, Superintendent Rob Busch said he is working closely with the counties’ public health departments and monitoring what bigger school districts in the surrounding area are doing.
If the state-reported 14-day rates push upwards of 15% and the student absences climb, Busch said, the district will consider applying for all virtual learning.
“I think if our numbers start to rise, we will definitely look into the waiver,” he said. “We are monitoring it on a daily basis.”