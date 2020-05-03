PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The owners of a Prairie du Chien facility announced that two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four employees of Prairie Industries, 800 N. State St., now have been confirmed to have the coronavirus.
On April 24, the company learned that two employees had tested positive. Both worked on the second shift, so company leaders suspended that shift through Friday, according to a press release.
The two new cases are both employees that also worked on that shift, so they have not been in the facility for more than one week, the release states.
“Prairie Industries had previously requested to test the entire facility on both shifts, and we are working with Crawford County on execution of this plan next week,” said the release from the company. “There is no evidence that these employees contracted the virus in our facilities; however, out of an abundance of caution, Prairie Industries has announced to our employees that we will temporarily shut down the PI North facility on both shifts until this testing can be completed with all results back. Please note that these are not county or state mandates but rather an internal company decision to ensure the safety of our employees and our facilities.”