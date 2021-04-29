More than 37,700 Dubuque County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Thursday shows that 37,778 county residents have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 755 from Wednesday. The county's total is the sixth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn, Johnson, Scott and Black Hawk counties.
Some 46,680 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, an increase of 138 from Wednesday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Thursday were:
- Clayton County residents: 6,626 who have received at least one dose (increase of 37 from Wednesday); 5,853 fully vaccinated (increase of 76)
- Delaware County residents: 6,702 who have received at least one dose (increase of 16); 5,502 fully vaccinated (increase of 171)
- Jackson County residents: 7,722 who have received at least one dose (increase of 29); 5,986 fully vaccinated (increase of 57)
- Jones County residents: 8,959 who have received at least one dose (increase of 126); 6,649 fully vaccinated (increase of 184)
State public health officials reported today that as of Thursday, 1,041,462 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,356,211 had received at least one dose so far.