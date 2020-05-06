SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa on Wednesday, 293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.

That pushes the state's total to 10,404.

There were 12 additional related deaths, raising the toll to 219.

In Illinois, there were 2,270 new cases on Wednesday, as well as 136 additional deaths.

The state's totals have climbed to 68,232 cases and 2,974 deaths.

In Wisconsin, another 335 cases were reported. The state's total now is 8,901.

Officials also announced nine more deaths, pushing the total to 362. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

