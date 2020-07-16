Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 24 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday, for a county total of 1,039. There were no additional deaths reported. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 337 new test results, for a positivity rate of 7.1%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 6.5%. Twelve people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Monday.
- A public posting by UnityPoint Health-Dubuque noted: “Many communities, including in Dubuque County, are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases, with a majority of these patients being younger adults. According to the CDC, a significant portion of individuals with COVID-19 lack symptoms and even those who eventually develop symptoms can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms. UnityPoint Health-Dubuque strongly supports the CDC recommendations that people wear face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when social distancing measures are hard to maintain.”
- The Test Iowa Clinic at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, will be open 5 to 9 a.m. today. The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment. Anyone without internet access can call the Visiting Nurse Association at 563-556-6200 for assistance.
- Epic Health will also administer a pop-up Test Iowa site from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry Road, Maquoketa. The pop-up site will be postponed until Saturday, Aug. 1, in the event of rain.
- Jones County’s total of confirmed cases rose by six to 80 in that 24-hour span. Jackson County added one case. Clayton County and Delaware County’s total number of cases remained unchanged.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 447 to 36,297. The state reported 10 additional deaths, for a total of 767.
- Grant County health officials reported eight additional confirmed cases, for a total of 229, and one more person in Grant County has died, so the county toll is at 14. Lafayette County reported one additional case, Crawford and Iowa counties remained unchanged Wednesday.
- Drive-thru testing in Darlington, Wis., will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at 11974 Ames Road.
- Drive-thru testing in Cuba City, Wis., will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, along Harding Place.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed infections rose by 821 cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 38,727. There was one more related death, so that toll moves to 827.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw two more cases for a total of 58 on Wednesday.
- Illinois’ statewide tally of confirmed cases rose by 1,187 for a total of 156,693 cases. The state recorded eight additional deaths, so that total moves to 7,226.