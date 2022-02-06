The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19 related death — in Lafayette County — was reported in area Illinois and Wisconsin counties since Wednesday. The State of Iowa only updates its county-level COVID-19 information on Wednesdays.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 64 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Wednesday, according to the state public health website. There were 35 new cases in Iowa County and seven in Lafayette County. Crawford County’s total decreased by two during that time, though it was not clear what prompted the decrease.
- In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 35 new cases since Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 180,187 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for months.
- There were 14 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to the hospitals. That was a decrease of 12 from a week earlier and the lowest total since the state stopped reporting county-level hospitalization data in early November, at which time the two Dubuque hospitals started providing their figures to the TH.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported six COVID-19 cases among students, a decrease of 11 since Wednesday, and six among staff, a decrease of four. The district on Fridays removes from its COVID-19 tracking dashboard individuals whose isolation period ends over the weekend.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported seven cases among students systemwide as of Friday, a decrease of two since Wednesday, and zero cases among staff, unchanged from Wednesday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were eight student cases as of Friday, an increase of one from Wednesday, and two staff cases, an increase of one.
- As of Wednesday, 722,589 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,657.
- As of Saturday, 1,910,430 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 64.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The State of Wisconsin added 8,042 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,349,850. The state’s related deaths increased by 80, climbing to 11,334.
- As of Saturday, 3,716,404 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 18,464 new cases were reported since Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 2,957,563. Another 173 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 31,296.
As of Saturday, the CDC reported that 8,414,052 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.