After receiving extensive public comment on both sides of the issue, Dubuque County Board of Health members Wednesday unanimously supported establishing a mask mandate to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The mandate would apply to the entirety of the county outside of the city of Dubuque. The board’s recommendation now goes to the county Board of Supervisors, though it was not immediately clear when that body might vote on it.
Board of Health Member Dr. Bobby Koneru said before voting that the division in viewpoints over the proposal was nothing new.
“We had the same debates 100 years ago with the Spanish flu,” said Koneru, a Dubuque oncologist who has served as Dubuque County’s medical liaison during the pandemic. “We had the concept of giving up our personal freedoms versus doing what’s best for public safety. Had the same debate with seat belts. We know that’s saved lives. This is a no-brainer.”
Koneru also stressed that the mandate, if approved, “will only be temporary.”
The proposed resolution is similar to one passed by the Dubuque City Council this month.
If the mandate is approved, people over the age of 3 would have to wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks. Exceptions exist, such as for those with breathing difficulty or under oxygen treatment, or those legally or medically required not to wear masks, even without a written order.
This mandate would last until the Iowa governor removes the state’s emergency declaration, with the possibility of extension by the Board of Health.
The vote followed nearly two hours of divided public input on the issue from residents in the county. Twenty-five people spoke during the hearing, many emotionally, with 15 against the mandate and 10 for it.
Jessica Mihalakis opposes a mandate and spoke of the division she feels in the community.
“I’ve never seen more people more terrified of a person who walks into a business without a mask when everyone else has a mask,” she said.
Mary Smith, though, said she lost her husband to issues related to COVID-19 in July and pleaded for passage.
“Is Dubuque County just going to nothing?” she asked. “Mandate mask-wearing at least through Sept. 30. It’s just not that much.”
Ahead of the meeting Wednesday night, 101 members of the public chose to send written comments — totaling 59 pages — to the Board of Health and Board of Supervisors, regarding the proposed mandate.
Of those, 52 were against, while 49 were for it.
Health professionals
Six other self-identifed members of the county’s medical community spoke Wednesday night and were divided as well, it seemed, in their opinions.
Dr. Andy DeWitt voiced opposition to the mandate, saying he did not believe there has been enough research to prove masks’ effectiveness.
“There are no definitive studies that masks work,” he said. “Your grandma’s in the nursing home. If masks worked, they would let you go in and visit Grandma if you wore a mask. And the medical establishment and the penal system agree.”
Nurse Sue Whitty, though, said health care workers have long known that masks help prevent the spread of disease.
“When we have immunocompromised patients, we know us wearing a mask helps keep them from contracting disease,” she said, adding that a patient with a contagious disease also is required to wear a mask inside facilities to stop the spread.
On Monday, the Iowa Board of Medicine issued a “face mask advisory.”
“Upon reviewing the considerable emerging evidence from clinical, laboratory and case reports, the Iowa Board of Medicine joins the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in recommending the use of masks in public areas as a means of preventing infected individuals with and without symptoms from spreading coronavirus to high-risk individuals,” it said in a press release.
Elected officials
A letter from the mayors of 14 Dubuque County cities opposing a mandate was delivered to board members Wednesday.
The letter was submitted by the mayors of Bankston, Cascade, Durango, Dyersville, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross, Luxemburg, New Vienna, Peosta, Rickardsville, Sageville, Sherrill and Worthington.
“We are not anti-mask in any way, but we respect what other people perceive from the information out there,” said Mayor Wayne Kenniker, of Sageville, during the meeting.
County Supervisor Ann McDonough, having previously said she planned to vote along with the Board of Health’s recommendations, spoke against issuing a mandate on Wednesday, saying Home Rule applies to the county’s smaller cities as well.
“This is a heavy-handed approach that may not be advised and may lead us to an outcome we’re not in charge of,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, too, spoke out against the mandate, stressing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ insistence that it is beyond local authority. She also questioned its effectiveness.
Among written comments submitted, many of those against the mandate said it tread upon their freedom, rights or liberty. Many insisted it was not enforceable. Several expressed concerns for those most vulnerable but urged them, instead, to quarantine. Several wrote that they would not comply.
Many of those in favor cited their concern for the vulnerable population or their own vulnerability. Many claimed they were concerned about the reopening of schools and colleges. Many cited scientific evidence or guidance from medical experts as their reasoning.
Proponents weren’t alone in that, though. Plenty of opponents to the mandate also cited scientific evidence and medical providers they know, sometimes the same as those in favor.