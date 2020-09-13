Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, pushing the county’s total to 2,358.
- The county recorded 185 new tests in that 24-hour period, so the county’s positivity rate was 17.8% during that span. The county’s to-date positivity rate remains at 8.9% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- With 350 new confirmed cases and 2,643 tests in the previous two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Saturday was 13.2%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. At 5 p.m. Saturday, the state reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 10.5%.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 537 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Saturday, which is an increase of 19 from 24 hours earlier and 35 more than 48 hours prior.
- Seven more cases were reported in the 24-hour period in Delaware County, three each in Clayton and Jackson counties, and two more in Jones County as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- The state website had not updated the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 since Thursday when the numbers stood at 11 in Dubuque County, four in Jackson County, two in Jones County, and none in Delaware County or Clayton County.
- Statewide, 643 new cases were reported in the 24-hour span, pushing the tally to 73,713. There were five additional related deaths, so that toll moved to 1,217.
- There were no additional deaths in any of the five counties.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County had an increase of 44 cases on Saturday. Lafayette County and Iowa County each reported three more cases Saturday, and Crawford County added two more.
- Statewide, 1,353 new cases were reported Saturday, pushing the total to 87,603. There were 12 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,209.
- In Illinois, 2,121 new confirmed cases were reported Saturday, along with 22 additional confirmed deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 259,909 cases and 8,295 deaths. Jo Daviess County provided no update on Saturday.