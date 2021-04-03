Another COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 202, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Twenty-six additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour span, increasing the county's total to 12,810.
Five new cases were reported in Jones County, raising the county's total to 2,905.
Three new cases were reported in Delaware County, raising the county's total to 1,967.
The state reported two new cases in Jackson County. The county's total rose to 2,154.
One new case was reported in Clayton County. The county's total rose to 1,630.
No additional related deaths were reported in Clayton, Jones, Jackson and Delaware counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 55, 55, 42 and 39.
Statewide, Iowa reported 551 additional COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the state's total to 352,812.
There were 68 additional related deaths reported during the 24-hour span in the state, increasing the statewide death toll to 5,822.