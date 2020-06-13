Three new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 383 cases at the latter time.
No additional related deaths in the county were reported from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, keeping the toll at 21.
Jones County reported one additional case, bringing its total to 41 cases as of 11 a.m. today.
Clayton, Delaware and Jackson counties reported no additional cases during the 24-hour span.
Delaware County stood at a total of 27 cases at 11 a.m. today.
Clayton County has a total of 35. Jackson County remains the same at 14 cases.
None of the Iowa counties in the TH coverage area reported any additional deaths in that 24-hour period.
Statewide, 389 new cases were recorded in that time frame. There were 23,555 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Eight more deaths were reported, putting the total at 650.