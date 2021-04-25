Dubuque County had five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 13,232.
There were no additional related deaths during the 24-hour period, so the toll remained 205, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
The state reported no additional cases during the 24-hour span in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties, so the county totals remained. 1,675, 2,055, 2,197, and 2,944, respectively.
There were no additional deaths reported in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties as of 11 a.m. today, so the death tolls remained 56, 39, 42 and 56, respectively.
Statewide, Iowa’s number of positive individuals rose to 362,898 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 220 during the 24-hour span.
The state reported that there were additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, so the toll remained 5,927.