WARREN, Ill. — Fundraising efforts to build a new swimming pool in Warren recently surmounted a major hurdle, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could make raising the remaining funds a challenge.
Leaders of the Meridian Park Pool Committee have been working to raise about $2.8 million to replace the park’s existing pool, which was built in 1977. The facility has extensive mechanical issues that recently resulted in the closure of the kiddy pool section.
Francis Fennell, co-chairman of the committee, said the fundraising total now stands at about $2 million. The vast majority of those funds will come from the issuance of $1.5 million in bonds, a move voters approved earlier this month.
The project also has secured $400,000 via a grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
With about $750,000 still needed, the committee has progressed to community fundraising efforts. However, the pandemic, which has led Governor J.B. Pritzker to order most residents to shelter indoors, likely will have a negative impact.
“We were anticipating that the success of the referendum would encourage more donations, but now with this coronavirus, who knows what is going to happen?” said Ray Massingill, a committee co-chariman. “Money is going to be an issue for a lot of people. It’s hard to know who will donate to a park when they are looking to take care of their family.”
Fennell said committee members also are reaching out to businesses and applying for more grant funds.
All of these efforts, though, have been made more challenging thanks to social distancing. Instead of going door-to-door, project leaders largely are reaching out to potential donors online.
“We normally meet twice a month,” Fennell said. “We can’t do that now. We are trying to piecemeal it all together.”
There also are concerns about the proposed construction timeline.
Committee members hope to begin work on the new pool in the fall and have it opened in June 2021. Fennell said that goal hasn’t yet changed, but it’s possible that it will.
“Coronavirus is going to tell us if we do that or not,” Fennell said. “If things keep going the way they are talking, then plans might need to be changed.”
Despite the recent challenges, committee members are hopeful the project will come to fruition. While COVID-19 has created a significant hurdle, Fennell said a new pool could give the people of Warren some sorely needed hope.
“It’s a bright point in the community during the cloudiness of the coronavirus,” Fennell said. “It’s something that we all can look forward to when this is all over.”