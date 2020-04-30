Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said 302 additional confirmed cases had increased the statewide total to 7,145, and 14 more related deaths were reported in the state – the highest one-day increase since the beginning of the pandemic in the state. The state total rose to 162 total deaths.
In Wisconsin, 334 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday. The state's total now sits at 6,854.
Eight more related deaths also were recorded. The statewide total now is 316.
In Illinois, another 2,563 cases were reported, pushing the state total to 52,918.
With another 141 deaths, the related death toll is 2,355.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below: