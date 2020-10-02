SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 1,158 additional cases of COVID-19 reported between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 90,805.

The death toll in Iowa rose by nine to 1,367.

In Wisconsin, 2,745 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 127,906.

There were 21 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,348.

In Illinois, 2,206 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 47 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 297,646 cases and 8,743 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

