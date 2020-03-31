SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to all of our coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, please consider helping keep your community newspaper strong by subscribing today and receive access to all our work.

Three Jones County residents are among 73 additional Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced today. 

But no new cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties. 

One additional death as a result of coronavirus-related illness was reported in Muscatine County, bringing the statewide toll to seven. The first of those deaths was a Dubuque County resident. 

The state now has confirmed 497 COVID-19 cases since testing began. That figure represents a 17% increase over Monday's total. 

A total of four COVID-19 cases now have been confirmed in Jones County. Twenty-one cases have been confirmed in Dubuque County, one in Jackson County and one in Clayton County. No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Delaware County. 

There have been about 6,900 negative tests to date, according to a press release. 

