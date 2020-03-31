Three Jones County residents are among 73 additional Iowans who have tested positive for COVID-19, state officials announced today.
But no new cases were reported in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque or Jackson counties.
One additional death as a result of coronavirus-related illness was reported in Muscatine County, bringing the statewide toll to seven. The first of those deaths was a Dubuque County resident.
The state now has confirmed 497 COVID-19 cases since testing began. That figure represents a 17% increase over Monday's total.
A total of four COVID-19 cases now have been confirmed in Jones County. Twenty-one cases have been confirmed in Dubuque County, one in Jackson County and one in Clayton County. No COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Delaware County.
There have been about 6,900 negative tests to date, according to a press release.