Two more cases of COVID-19 in Jo Daviess County were announced Wednesday, as the total number of confirmed cases in Illinois shot past 15,000.
There were 1,529 new cases announced, pushing the total to 15,078. Eight of those total cases have been in Jo Daviess County.
Eighty-two more deaths of people confirmed to have the coronavirus also were announced. The state’s death toll now is 462.
Jo Daviess County was the only county in the Telegraph Herald coverage area for which new confirmed cases were announced Wednesday.
In Wisconsin, there were 178 more confirmed cases announced. The state total is 2,756, including four cases in Iowa County, three in Grant County, two in Crawford County and one in Lafayette County.
Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported, and the state’s total now is 99.
In Iowa, 97 new confirmed cases were announced, pushing the state total to 1,145.
Dubuque County’s COVID-19 total remains at 28. Jones County has six cases; Clayton County, five; Jackson County, four; and Delaware County, one.
Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 27.