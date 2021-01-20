In Iowa, there were 1,359 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total to 307,595 as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The state reported 62 additional deaths, increasing the toll to 4,394.
In Wisconsin, there were 1,522 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total to 525,924.
There were 50 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,562.
In Illinois, there were 4,822 new cases reported Wednesday, along with 107 more related deaths.
That pushed the state’s totals to 1,081,354 cases and 18,398 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)