More than 7,900 Dubuque County residents now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Tuesday shows that 7,941 county residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 271 from Monday, and the county's total remains the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson and Linn counties.
Meanwhile, 10,317 county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday, a decrease of 153 from 24 hours earlier.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 2,501 who have received one dose (an increase of 30 from Monday); 874 fully vaccinated (an increase of 16)
- Delaware County residents: 1,629 who have received one dose (decrease of nine); 962 fully vaccinated (increase of 31)
- Jackson County residents: 2,616 who have received one dose (no change); 908 fully vaccinated (increase of 41)
- Jones County residents: 2,238 who have received one dose (increase of 15); 1,210 fully vaccinated (increase of 14)
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 186,759 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 349,744 had received just one dose so far.