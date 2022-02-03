The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Nine new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area as of Wednesday, with one more in Dubuque County, two more in Clayton County, Iowa; three more in Grant County, Wis.; as well as one each in Jackson County, Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Lafayette County, Wis.
- Another 1,034 residents in Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 since Jan. 26 when the numbers were last updated. That marks the highest seven-day total in at least 15 months. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 142 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jones County, 136 in Jackson County, 98 in Clayton County and 96 in Delaware County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 190 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday, according to the state public health website. There were 129 new cases in Iowa County, 62 in Crawford County and 45 in Lafayette County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 69 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, 179,924 residents in the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, which is unchanged for weeks.
- There were 14 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH. That was a decrease of 12 from a week earlier.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 17 current cases among students, an increase of three since Friday; and 10 among staff, an increase of one.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported nine cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of nine since Friday; and zero cases among staff, a decrease of seven. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were seven student cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of three from Friday; and one staff case, a decrease of five.
- As of Wednesday, 722,589 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 57,679 from one week earlier. The statewide COVID-19-related death toll was 8,657, an increase of 340 from the previous week.
- As of Wednesday, 1,906,739 Iowans were fully vaccinated according to the CDC, which is 64.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- The State of Wisconsin added 20,618 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday for a total of 1,341,808. The state’s related deaths increased by 192, climbing to 11,254.
- As of Wednesday, 3,704,189 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.
- In Illinois, 41,925 new cases were reported since Saturday, increasing the state’s total to 2,939,099. Another 435 related deaths were reported, as that toll moved to 31,123.
- As of Wednesday, the CDC reported that 8,403,890 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 70.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 5 years old.