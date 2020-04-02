Truck hauling toilet paper catches fire on Texas interstate
HUTCHINS, Texas — A tractor-trailer hauling toilet paper crashed and caught fire near Dallas early Wednesday, spilling the hot commodity all over an interstate.
The fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Interstate 45 in Hutchins, the Texas Department of Transportation said.
The driver of the truck is OK, officials said.
The toilet paper appeared to be large rolls typically used in stores, restaurants and other businesses. Texas Department of Transportation officials said the load of toilet paper “burned extensively,” according to Dallas TV station WFAA.
Toilet paper has been in high demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Producers ramped up production and shipping operations to resupply stores wiped out by consumers buying toilet paper and paper towels in bulk.
Boy, 8, dies after shots fired into house in IndianapolisINDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old Indianapolis boy died overnight after he was struck by stray gunfire when shots were fired into a house, police said Wednesday.
The boy was shot shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday and pronounced dead at Riley Hospital for Children. The Marion County coroner’s office identified the child as Rodgerick Payne Jr.
Maj. Harold S. Turner of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said “numerous” shots were fired into the house from the street on the city’s northeast side.
No one else was injured and Turner said he didn’t know if someone inside the home was the intended target.Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook said investigators “don’t believe this child was a target at all.”
Turner said investigators are seeking witnesses who may have heard something, such as a car speeding away, fighting or the gunfire.
Dryness, sudden winds factors in deadly China forest fire
BEIJING — Chinese officials say dry conditions, high temperatures and a sudden change in wind direction all contributed to the deaths of 19 people in a forest fire in mountainous southwestern China.
The official Xinhua News Agency said late Tuesday that thousands of firefighters were still battling the blaze near the city of Xichang in Sichuan province.
Another three people were in stable condition after going missing early Monday with the 18 firefighters and their guide whose bodies were later found.
Li Jun, Xichang’s top official, was quoted as saying by Xinhua that the area had gone 20 consecutive days without rain, with temperatures of 88 Fahrenheit on Monday and winds blowing at 65 feet per second. “All the factors contributed to the rapid development of the fire,” the report said.
Along with fighting the flames and evacuating residents, reinforcements have also been deployed to protect key industrial infrastructure including a liquefied petroleum gas storage and distribution station, two gas stations, four schools, two cultural heritage sites and Xichang’s largest warehouse, Xinhua said. More than 18,000 people in three nearby towns have been moved to safety, it said.
Almost exactly a year ago in the same area, a similar blaze killed 27 firefighters and three helpers.
Roadside bombing in Afghanistan kills 8
KABUL, Afghanistan — A roadside bombing in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday killed at least eight civilians, including six children.
The victims were all from a single family, according to Helmand police spokesman Zaman Hamdard. The family had just left the southern district to Greshk when the bomb hit their car, Hamdard added. Two more family members were wounded, he said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State militants are active in the province.On Tuesday, the Taliban sent a three-member technical team to Kabul to monitor the release of Taliban prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the insurgents and the U.S. at the end of February. That deal calls for the Afghan government to release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners and for the Taliban to free 1,000 government personnel and Afghan troops they hold captive. The deal is also supposed to be followed by intra-Afghan peace talks that would include the Taliban.
Kabul said Wednesday that discussions between the government and the Taliban’s technical team would continue under the observation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, though it was not known when the prisoner release process would start. Kabul had previously announced its 21-member team for peace negotiations with the Taliban. It also remains unclear when those negotiations would begin.