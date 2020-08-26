Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s total stood at 1,919 as of the latter time.
- There were no additional related deaths in Dubuque County during the period, and nine people confirmed to have the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Monday, according to state data Tuesday.
- With 15 new cases and 115 new tests reported, the county’s 24-hour positivity rate was 13%. During the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, there were 225 new confirmed cases and 2,252 new tests, equating to a positivity rate of 10%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as
the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state on Tuesday calculated Dubuque County’s 14-day
- positivity rate through Monday at 6.6%.
- Thirty-one more people with COVID-19 in the county were classified as recovered as of 5 p.m. Tuesday. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 479 “active” cases at that time, 16 fewer than 24 hours earlier.
Delaware County reported 14 new
- cases in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 24-hour positivity rate was 29.8%. In the 14 days that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the county has had 62 new cases and 379 new tests for a positivity rate of 16.4%. The state website shows Delaware County’s rate at 10.9%.
- Clayton County reported 12 new cases and a positivity rate of 36.4% in the 24-hour span. In the last 14 days, TH records show 59 new cases in the county coming from 319 new tests for a positivity rate of 18.5%. The state website shows Clayton County’s rate as of Tuesday as 12.4%.
- Jones County reported two more cases during the time frame, while Jackson County had one.
- Statewide, there were 663 new cases during the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 57,298. Eight more related deaths were recorded, so that toll rose to 1,052.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported three additional cases Tuesday, while Crawford and Iowa counties each had one.
- A free COVID-19 drive-thru test site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College’s public safety driving track in Fennimore, which is accessible from Grant County F, south of U.S. 18. The site is open to the public, and no appointment is needed.
- Statewide, 638 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 71,492. Thirteen additional related deaths were recorded, so the state count moved to 1,094.
- In Illinois, one additional case was reported in Jo Daviess County.
- Statewide, 1,680 new cases and 29 additional related deaths were reported Tuesday. That pushes the
state’s totals to 223,470 cases and 7,917 deaths.