In Iowa, there were 550 additional cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 81,209.

Iowa’s related death toll rose by 19 to 1,285.

In Wisconsin, 1,672 new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the total to 104,170.

There were seven additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,251. 

In Illinois, 1,531 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday, along with 30 additional confirmed deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 277,266 cases and 8,486 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (9-22-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. 
Where is COVID in Illinois? (9-22-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Tuesday. 
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (9-22-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Tuesday. 

