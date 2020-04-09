LANCASTER, Wis. – Grant County has reported the first death of a resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual was over the age of 80, according to a press release from the Grant County Health Department.
“We are very saddened by the death of this individual and our hearts go out to the family, and the community,” Jeff Kindrai, the health department director, stated in the release.
The death has not yet been confirmed by the State of Wisconsin.
Grant County had reported three COVID-19 cases by Wednesday evening.
Kindrai reminds residents to take precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“Staying at home and social distancing are our best tools,” he stated in the release. “Everything matters. The better we do our part in protecting ourselves and others the better our outcomes will be and the quicker we will get through this.”