The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19 case each was reported in Dubuque and Clayton counties in Iowa and in Iowa County, Wis., between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Meanwhile, three additional cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- As of Monday, 147,750 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.1% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa provided new county-level hospitalization data on Monday. The most recent data showed that, as of Sunday, two residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 58 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, increasing the state’s total to 373,641. The state’s death toll remained at 6,133.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,509,775 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, the state Department of Health Services reported 126 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Monday, raising the total to 612,632. The state’s death toll rose by nine, for a total of 7,289.
- As of Monday, 2,872,540 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 57.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,391,179 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, an increase of 747 cases from Friday. The state’s death toll rose by 20 to 23,219.
- As of Monday, 5,819,251 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 53.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.