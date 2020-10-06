SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A southwest Wisconsin school district will switch temporarily to virtual learning.

Boscobel Area School District announced Monday that it will turn to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, Oct. 7.

School was canceled Monday and today due to two positive COVID-19 tests involving individuals at the high school and elementary school buildings.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

All extracurricular activities have been canceled, including sports practices and games.

In-person school will resume on Monday, Oct. 19, according to the announcement.

Tags