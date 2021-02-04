Four additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll rose to 181, the sixth-highest in the state.
One additional death was also reported in Jackson County during the 24-hour period, raising the county's death toll to 37.
Thirty additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County, increasing its total to 11,921.
The county's 14-day positivity rate fell slightly to 9.3% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County had 11 additional cases during the 24-hour period, raising the total to 2,018.
Jones County recorded seven new COVID-19 cases, raising the total to 2,798. The county's death toll remained at 53.
Delaware County had three additional cases, moving its tally to 1,809. The county reported no additional deaths, so the toll remained at 37.
Three additional cases were reported in Clayton County, increasing the total to 1,565. With no additional deaths reported, the count remained at 51.
As of 11 a.m. today, one Dubuque County long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. The state lists Stonehill Care Center with 27 COVID-19 cases. The facility reported eight of those cases coming during the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 974 additional cases during the 24-hour period, as its total climbed to 322,513.
The state reported 58 additional related deaths, and the cumulative toll moved to 5,033.