DARLINGTON, Wis. – Another southwest Wisconsin school district is shifting to remote instruction due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the community.
Darlington Community School District announced in a social media post that all students will switch to remote learning through Friday, Dec. 4.
The high school will be open Monday, Nov. 16, for students to pick up necessary items.
High school students will be switching to their fully virtual schedule with instruction occurring Monday-Thursday. Fridays will be used for students with questions to contact teachers individually.
District officials expect students to return to in-person instruction Monday, Dec. 7.
Extracurricular activities will continue at the high school only during the period of virtual learning
Cale Jackson at 608-776-2006 or jacksonc@darlington.k12.wi.us for more information.