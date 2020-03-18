Dubuque Community Schools and local nonprofits will begin offering free meals to children and youth starting Monday, March 23.
The organizations will offer grab-and-go meals each weekday for those 18 years old and younger. Local leaders worked to organize the different sites as schools are closed until April 13 due to coronavirus concerns.
Meals will be served at:
- Audubon Elementary School, 605 Lincoln Ave., from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, 1299 Locust St.,
- 4:15 to 5:30 p.m.
- Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
- Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Dubuque Dream Center, 1600 White St., 11 a.m to 1 p.m. and
- 4 to 5:30 p.m.
- Hempstead High School, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hoover Elementary School, 3259 St. Anne Drive, 5:15 to 6 p.m.
- Lincoln Elementary School, 555 Nevada St., 4:45 to 5:30 p.m.
- Marshall Elementary School, 1450 Rhomberg Ave., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.
- Prescott Elementary School, 1151 White St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Terrace Heights, 4001 Peru Road, 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.