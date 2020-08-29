At the end of the first week of school, Dubuque Community Schools reports one active, positive COVID-19 case in the district.
A staff member at Table Mound Elementary School is listed as the district’s single active case at this point, according to a district COVID-19 dashboard that went live Friday.
However, that case was confirmed before the start of the school year, and the staff member was not on campus this week, according to district spokesman Mike Cyze.
The dashboard tracks active cases as confirmed by the Dubuque County Health Department, Visiting Nurse Association or Iowa Department of Public Health. Cases are no longer considered “active” 10 days after symptoms began or 10 days after a positive test if the person is asymptomatic.
There are currently no active student cases in the district.
District officials will continue to update positive, active case numbers daily Monday through Friday. The dashboard is available at dbqschools.org/coronavirus-information/covid-19-dashboard/.
Holy Family Catholic Schools’ rolling 14-day total of positive cases listed no active cases on Friday afternoon.
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District, said officials there are still working on a dashboard to report positive cases.
He did say that two staff members were confirmed to have COVID-19 cases before the start of the school year and were not in the building with children while their cases were active. They are returning to work as they are cleared to do so.
There are also six students who are self-quarantining because they were exposed to a positive COVID-19 case, but there have been no confirmed cases among students so far, Colpitts said.