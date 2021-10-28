The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Seven additional local COVID-19-related deaths were reported since Saturday — three in Dubuque County, three in Delaware County, Iowa, and one in Grant County, Wis.
- Another 370 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Oct. 20 to Wednesday — easily the county’s highest total since the state went to once-per-week data reporting. Elsewhere in Iowa, Delaware County had 50 new cases; Jones County, 41; Clayton County, 39; and Jackson County, 28.
- Sixty-seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Grant County, Wis., were confirmed from Saturday to Wednesday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, Crawford County had 43 new cases in that time; Iowa County, 38; and Lafayette County, 21. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 26 new cases.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties. Nine of them had that rating as of Saturday, while Jo Daviess County increased from “substantial,” the second-highest rating.
- As of Wednesday, 166,170 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.3% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- New county-level hospitalization data for Iowa will be released today and included in Sunday’s update.
- As of Wednesday, 483,409 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 6,983 from a week earlier. A total of 117 additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,965. The state only updates these figures once per week.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 78 active cases among students, an increase of 35 since Friday, and 10 among staff, an increase of one. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 10 active cases among students systemwide and zero staff cases, both unchanged from Friday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 37 student cases, down two from Friday, and 12 staff cases, an increase of three.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,746,585 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 65.3% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 8,660 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, raising the state’s total to 785,904. The state’s related deaths increased by 100 to 8,442.
- As of Wednesday, 3,381,079 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 67.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 9,366 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Friday, raising the state’s total to 1,690,274. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 117 to 25,707.
- As of Wednesday, 6,883,778 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 63.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.