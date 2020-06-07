Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- Four more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s total stood at 362 at the latter time. No additional deaths were reported in Dubuque County during that 24-hour period, so the total remains at 21. A total of 208 people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county have recovered.
- The number of cases in Delaware County increased by one from Friday to Saturday, to 20. No additional cases were reported in Clayton, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 327 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed from Friday to Saturday evening. The total stood at 21,478 as of 5 p.m. Saturday. The number of deaths increased by 5, for a total of 598.
- The number of deaths across Iowa connected with long-term care facility outbreaks surpassed 300, for a total of 301 deaths as of Saturday evening. There are currently 40 long-term care outbreaks in the state with a total of 1,555 confirmed cases.
- There is currently one long-term care facility outbreak in Dubuque County, at Dubuque Specialty Care. At that facility, 49 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 14 people have recovered. On Friday, officials at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque announced that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, though that is not enough cases to be considered an outbreak.
- In Wisconsin, 322 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, for a total of 20,571. Another 12 deaths also were reported, putting the current toll at 645.
- In Lafayette County, the number of confirmed cases rose by three, for a total of 32 cases. Grant County health officials reported one additional case, putting its total at 99. No additional cases were reported in Crawford or Iowa counties.
- In Illinois, 975 more cases were reported, pushing the state’s total to 126,890. Another 69 deaths were reported, for a total of 5,864.
- In Jo Daviess County, officials confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 following a nine-day streak with no new cases. The total for the county now stands at 33.