The Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association waiting room was overflowing with children Friday afternoon for its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds.
Though the occasional squeal could be heard down the hall as nurses and firefighters administered doses, many of the children trekked in breezily, clutching stuffed animals and holding a parent’s hand.
Aspen Schrodt, 7, had one goal in mind as he waited for his turn — indoor playdates.
“(I’m excited) because then I can play with my friends,” Aspen said.
The Schrodt family has been social distancing and opting for outdoor activities since the beginning of the pandemic. Aspen is the youngest of seven children and the last in his family to get vaccinated.
“He’s actually been waiting harder than the rest of us for his vaccine,” said his mother, Christi Schrodt. “(The pandemic) was the first time I didn’t have to argue with my kids to get shots.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 earlier this week.
As pediatric vaccine opportunities have begun opening up in Dubuque, parents have reacted with both enthusiasm and hesitation. Public health officials hope increasing vaccination rates will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 locally.
“The reason we chose to vaccinate was not only to protect our family but to protect others as well,” Schrodt said. “We’re hoping more people will come out and do it.”
Eyeing the full waiting room Friday, Schrodt said it was probably the biggest crowd she had been in since the pandemic began.
The crowd was bigger than expected, with families showing up at 11 a.m. before the clinic opened at noon, VNA Director Stacey Killian said.
“It might look chaotic, but this is a great flow,” she said. “It’s the busiest we’ve been in a long time.”
The Dubuque Fire Department offered volunteers to help get through the crowd.
“We see an uptick like this every time a new group becomes eligible,” Killian said.
Like the vaccine administered to teenagers and adults, the pediatric vaccine is given in two doses administered three weeks apart. One difference is that the pediatric dose is lower, 10 micrograms as opposed to 30 micrograms for people 12 and older.
Before receiving U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CDC approval, the pediatric Pfizer vaccine was studied in more than 3,000 children ages 5 to 11. It was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19, and no serious side effects were detected.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said there is hope that as more children are vaccinated, COVID-19 counts will decrease. As of Wednesday, children younger than 18 made up 28% of the positive tests reported in Dubuque County over the past week.
When school let out for the day on Friday, the Dubuque VNA pediatric vaccine clinic still was running.
As Amanda Caley picked up her children from Prescott Elementary School, she said she still had some hesitancy about the vaccine, especially for children, though she recently decided to get vaccinated herself due to a job opportunity.
“There’s pros and cons to everything, and I always want to put my kids first,” Caley said.
Public health authorities such as the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health and local groups such as the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team are promoting the vaccines as safe and effective ways to protect individuals from the pandemic.
Hesitancy and outright opposition is a hurdle that local public health authorities will have to overcome. Killian said she hopes that the slow rollout of vaccines, first for adults and then for teens and now for younger children, will help ease some fears.
“The vaccine isn’t new anymore,” Killian said. “It’s been almost a year that we’ve been giving COVID vaccines, granted to different groups.”
Killian said those who stop by the VNA generally are enthusiastic. During contact tracing, however, the VNA has heard from other community members who are more hesitant.
Corrigan and Killian both recommended that people with concerns contact their health providers or consult the CDC website for more information.
“I think the most important thing is making sure we are getting out a consistent message,” Killian said. “We encourage them to talk to their pediatricians and their family doctors. I think that’s key to making them more comfortable with getting the vaccine and understanding the importance.”
A list of upcoming local vaccination clinics can be found online at bit.ly/3bLl7la.
Medical offices and pharmacies around town also are rolling out pediatric vaccines. Corrigan said families can check with their health providers for vaccine opportunities.